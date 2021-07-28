Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Market Cap Tops $444,384.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $444,384.00 and $504.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

