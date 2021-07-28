Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,403. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.