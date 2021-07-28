Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.44.

Colfax stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 1,611,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.21. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

