Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Tops $713,747.67

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 241.5% higher against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00007140 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $713,747.67 and $274,213.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 250,752 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.