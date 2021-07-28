Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$981.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$861.31 million.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total value of C$71,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,756.80.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.