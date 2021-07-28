Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$981.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.31 million.

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total value of C$71,723.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,756.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

