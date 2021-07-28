Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several research firms have commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.