Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

