Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,675 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 130,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

