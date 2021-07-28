Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

