Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 644.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

