Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

