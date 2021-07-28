Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

