Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $860.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $875.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.