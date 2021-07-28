Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.