Colony Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

