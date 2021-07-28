Colony Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $282.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $166.71 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

