Colony Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $191.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.