Colony Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

