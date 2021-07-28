Colony Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

