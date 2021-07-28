Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 138,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

