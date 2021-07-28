Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

