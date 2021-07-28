Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $6,788,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

