Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.