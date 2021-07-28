Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

