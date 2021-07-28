Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.