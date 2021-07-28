Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,912,000 after acquiring an additional 121,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $925,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 434.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $300.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

