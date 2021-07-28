Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,116 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of CIT Group worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

CIT opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

