Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $287.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

