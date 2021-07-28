Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

