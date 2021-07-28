Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,725,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $281.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

