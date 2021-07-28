Colony Group LLC Sells 1,098,270 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,270 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.61% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after acquiring an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18.

