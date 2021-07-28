Colony Group LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $561.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.23.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

