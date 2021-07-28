Colony Group LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

