Colony Group LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.