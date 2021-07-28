Colony Group LLC Sells 708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

