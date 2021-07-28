Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

