Columbia Asset Management Acquires 10,189 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Corning stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 136,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,251. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

