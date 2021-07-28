Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.