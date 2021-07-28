Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 319,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.