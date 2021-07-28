Columbia Asset Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 93,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

