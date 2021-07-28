Columbia Asset Management Has $5.51 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 1,911,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

