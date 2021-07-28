Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. 48,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

