Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.45. 46,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $269.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

