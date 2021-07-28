Columbia Asset Management Purchases 546 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. 75,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

