Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COLM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 5,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

