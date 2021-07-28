CommerceBlock (CBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,043.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CBT is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

