Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in July

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CNAF remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Wednesday. 159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

