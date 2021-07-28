Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 million, a P/E ratio of -64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

CVGI has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

