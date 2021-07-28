Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

